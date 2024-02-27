Hyderabad: B-Tech student ends life due to harassment from loan app executives

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 12:54 PM

Hyderabad: Allegedly due to harassment from online loan app executives, an engineering student died by suicide in Dundigal on Tuesday.

S. Manoj Kumar (20), a native of Bhadradri-Kothagudem was studying third year in Institute of Aeronautical Engineering in Dundigal.

As per reports, Manoj had borrowed money through loan apps and eventually failed to pay EMIs in time. Hence, the loan app agents started harassing him by calling his family members, friends and relatives from his contact list.

Upset and humiliated over it, Manoj died by suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. Police are investigating. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.