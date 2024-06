Hyderabad: Youth commits suicide

According to the police, Vishnuvardhan (20), was upset over frequent disputes with his family members.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 09:04 PM

Hyderabad: Upset over family problems, a youngster died by suicide in his house at RTC Colony, Medchal on Sunday night.

According to the police, Vishnuvardhan (20), was upset over frequent disputes with his family members.

For the past few days, he was visibly upset and took the extreme step by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his bedroom.

The Medchal police are investigating.