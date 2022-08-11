Hyderabad: Youth from across the world wave the Indian National Flag at the world’s largest meditation center

| Hyderabad Youth From Across The World Wave The Indian National Flag At The Worlds Largest Meditation Center

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:12 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: Around 275 youth from across the world joined in the National Tiranaga campaign at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the Heartfulness headquarters in Hyderabad.

Each of the individuals carried a national flag cheering for India in front of the world’s largest meditation centre at Kanha Shanti Vanam. The youth arrived at the Heartfulness headquarters for the International Rising With Kindness Summit which is slated between August 12 to 14.

The National Tiranga campaign comes a day before the Kindness summit as a tribute to 75 years of India’s Independence. The event was made all the more significant with participants from other countries coming together holding the tricolour flag.