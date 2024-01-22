Telangana: Outrage as agriculture department official demands bribe for maternity leave

The official allegedly demanded Rs.25,000 from a woman employee to sanction maternity leave.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 07:05 PM

Representational Photo

Mancherial: An official of the agriculture department drew flak for allegedly demanding a bribe to grant maternity leave to women employees. The incident went viral on social media platforms on Monday.

The official allegedly demanded Rs.25,000 from a woman employee to sanction maternity leave. The leave was sanctioned after the employee reportedly gave Rs.15,000. The issue came to light when some employees approached higher officials seeking action against the official.

It is learnt that the official further received criticism for drawing salary without discharging duties with the help of an accountant. He did not record his attendance on a mobile-phone based application, but still managed to get the salary, an employee alleged.

District Agriculture Officer Kalpana refuted the allegations and asked women employees to approach her if any official harassed them.