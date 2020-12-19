Hyderabad: Ziva Fertility launches new centre at Sanathnagar

With equipment imported from European countries, it will also have incubators for embryo culture that can accommodate 50 patients at a given time without disturbing of compromising quality

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: Ziva Fertility has launched its IVF Centre at Sanathnagar which will provide various infertility treatments for both and male and female infertility.

With equipment imported from European countries, it will also have incubators for embryo culture that can accommodate 50 patients at a given time without disturbing of compromising quality, a press release said.

Apart from routine IVF/ICSI/Embryo freezing procedures for female patients, the centre will offer oocyte freezing, and for male patients, magnetic activated cell sorting are also regularly performed for patients with high DNA fragmentation.

Dr Chekuri Suvarchala Vardhan, Scientific Director, Ziva Group of Fertility Centres said their success rate stands at 60 to 70 per cent depending on the age of the patient. Dr Sridhar Peddireddi, Managing Director said they were planning to set up multiple centres in the city with an objective to bring international standard IVF laboratory for patients at their doorstep.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .