Hyderabadi driver strikes it big in UAE, wins Rs 11 lakh

Hyderabad-based Ravi Kumar, a 36-year-old company driver, clinched the grand prize of 50,000 dirham in Dream Island's latest scratch card game

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:48 AM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: In a stroke of luck, Hyderabad-based Ravi Kumar, a 36-year-old company driver, clinched the grand prize of 50,000 dirham (Rs 11,31,926) in Dream Island’s latest scratch card game. Kumar’s win came after he purchased “buy 3 get 1 free” scratch cards at the Abu Dhabi Airport Arrival Hall branch on September 24.

Having resided in the UAE for the past 15 years, Ravi Kumar has been a loyal participant in Dream Island’s draw for over a year. When asked about his reaction to the life-changing windfall, Kumar told Khaleej Times, “For a long time, I planned to open one small business in my hometown in Telangana. I never had the chance because of financial issues, so it was only a plan… But this time, with this money from Dream Island, I will definitely start.”

Dream Island, the UAE’s scratch card store and online arcade, provides players with the opportunity to win cash prizes. Players can participate in various games, with each play costing between 10 dirham (Rs 226) and 50 dirham (Rs 1,131). The prizes up for grabs differ in size, with the grandest prize reaching a whopping 10 million dirham (Rs 22,63,86,171).