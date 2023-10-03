This company promotes healthy living with presticide-free produce

The homegrown company started in 2016 has a turnover exceeding Rs 1 cr

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 07:40 AM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: In a world where fresh and pesticide-free produce is increasingly sought-after, one woman in Hyderabad has not only embraced this movement but has also turned it into a thriving business.

Chandana Duggineni, the co-founder of Seedbasket Agro Services, has transformed herself from a homemaker into a horticultural hero, achieving a remarkable turnover exceeding Rs 1 crore.

Chandana, alongside her husband Naveen Gade, embarked on this green journey in late 2016 with a clear mission in mind – to provide families with a safe and sustainable source of vegetables. Their motivation was simple: they wanted to shield their children from the toxins and chemicals present in conventionally grown vegetables.

“We didn’t want to raise our kids by feeding them toxic food,” Chandana, a graduate in MCA, explained. “We wanted to reconnect with our roots and grow our own food, just like our parents did in their villages.”

Starting with their modest balcony, they began growing vegetables at home. Chandana journeyed back to her roots in Khammam, where she forged partnerships with local farmers to procure the seeds they needed. The couple utilised their own farmland within the city limits and reached out to reliable vendors from different corners of India.

This desire for healthier, chemical-free living was just the beginning. The duo realised that there was a significant gap in the market for an online platform that catered specifically to home gardening enthusiasts. They saw an opportunity to not only provide native and desi vegetable seeds, but also a wide range of products necessary for home gardening, including grow bags and more.

Seedbasket Agro Services began making profits within just six months of its launch, and accolades and recognition followed.

The duo also supply native Indian seeds to NRIs who long for the taste of homegrown vegetables in their gardens. Collaborating with NGOs such as Helpage India, Center For Rural Development, and Dram Society, they’ve made it possible for aged and rural individuals to have access to home garden kits.

“In the last two years, the company has seen remarkable growth, boasting an impressive turnover of over Rs 1 crore,” Chandana revealed. With a customer base of around 30,000 and a monthly order volume of 1500, she says, Seedbasket Agro Services is flourishing.