Hyderabadi techie helps Covid-hit families

Sanagreddy: Nanda Marri, a software engineer living in Hyderabad, helped two persons who were hit by Covid-19. Since a Voluntary Teacher Vijaya, who used to work with Zilla Parishad High School IDA Bollaram in Sanagreddy district, was jobless, the software engineer came to know about her problems. When Vijaya told them that she knows sewing well, Nand Marri presented a modern sewing machine by spending Rs 9,000. Thanking Nanda for his gesture, Vijaya said that it would help her to fund her two college-going daughters.

Similarly, a male domestic help Bitla Anand (45) from Hyderabad had lost his job since the first lockdown. Since he could not pay his monthly EMIs of the bike, the finance company took away his bike. After coming to know about his problems, Nanda Marri gifted a bike at Bhanur village in Patancheru Mandal. Nanda said that they had invited him to Bhanur where they had bought the bike by spending Rs 2,2000. With the help of his friends, Nanda has been helping the people who were hit by Covid-19.

