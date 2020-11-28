Hyderabadis are intelligent, will vote for TRS: Kavitha

Nizamabad MLC says BJP always in poll mode, never in development mode

Hyderabad: Walking the talk is what the Telangana Rashtra Samithi does consistently, while the BJP only talks, says Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha. The former MP pointed out that irrespective of the 50 per cent reservation for women, the TRS fielded 82 women candidates, with the TRS government firm on keeping the city safe for women. “People of Hyderabad are intelligent, they will vote for TRS,” Kavitha tells S Sandeep Kumar.

On BJP campaign:

BJP is always in poll mode and never in development mode. Their only agenda is to campaign with lies and propagate disturbing issues and win a few votes out of it. I wish they had come during the lockdown or recent rains to lend a helping hand to the suffering people, but only the TRS was there for people. The people of Hyderabad are intelligent. We have been through Telangana movement and people here know how BJP works. Hyderabad will vote for the TRS.

On reservations for women candidates:

Both the BJP and the Congress are doing only lip service but TRS does true service. In the 2015 elections, TRS gave 50 per cent reservation in GHMC, earlier it was only 30 per cent. We have given 82 seats to women, more than the reservations. This is the kind of respect TRS gives to women.

On water supply:

Unfortunately, opposition parties are unable to catch up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao garu’s vision. He always says we have a ‘naadaan dushman’ here in the State. We spent Rs 32,000 crore on Mission Bhagiratha and completed the project. Today, 95 per cent of people are getting safe drinking water through their taps. This was the first step, and the second was to make available this safe water to the poorest of the poor for free. That is what we are doing in Hyderabad and we will eventually take it across Telangana. This is not a sop for the GHMC elections. This is the vision of the Chief Minister for Hyderabad and the entire Telangana.

On seats to BCs:

In the constitution of the TRS party, we declared that 51 per cent tickets will be allocated to BCs and since 2001 we have maintained this status. Our commitment is our constitution.

On women safety:

Hyderabad is ranked 16th across the globe in women safety and that speaks volume about the TRS government’s commitment to people’s safety, especially that of women. We have set up She Teams, installed surveillance cameras and leveraged the best technology.

On the contrary, the Hathras incident happened in BJP-ruled UP. The entire episode was hushed up and the victim was cremated in the dark of the night. That is not the way the Telangana government dealt with the Disha incident or with similar incidents. The culprits have been arrested in quick time. That reflects the attitude of the Chief Minister in dealing with such cases and the zero tolerance for crime against women.

On factors in TRS favour:

TRS brought peace to the State and Hyderabad as well. We have registered unprecedented development in Hyderabad under the leadership of the Chief Minister. The Telangana government spent Rs 67,000 crore for developing infrastructure in the city. The TRS government is progressive in thinking and always tries to attract as many investments to the city.

