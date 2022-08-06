Hyderabadis breathe clean air throughout June, July

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Updated On - 10:36 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad seems to be in the safe zone with considerable improvement in air quality levels over the months. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Though the Air Quality Index (AQI) of several major cities in the country is turning out to be a cause of concern, Hyderabad seems to be in the safe zone with considerable improvement in air quality levels over the months.

According to data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), there has been an improvement in the quality of air across the city. From the beginning of this year till April, most localities including Bollaram, Sanathnagar, Balanagar, Uppal, Jubilee Hills, Charminar, and Abids had a moderate AQI (from 101 to 200), indicating that pollution in the air was dense enough to cause breathing difficulties to lung, asthma and heart patients.

But the data for June and July shows a marked change, with almost all localities in the city having a good (0-50) or satisfactory AQI (from 51 to 100).

From the beginning of this year till June, the pollution levels of Balanagar were above 100, making the air quality of these areas mildly toxic. In July, the AQI level there improved radically.

Rajendranagar and the area surrounding KBR Park had the best AQI in the city last month. Pollution levels at Abids, Chikkadpally, Nacharam, Sanikpuri, Tank Bund, Sanathnagar, Nehru Zoological Park, Pashamylaram, and ICRISAT were consistently good with minimal impact. Major residential areas such as Jubilee Hills, Paradise, and Madhapur in the city as well had a good or satisfactory air quality index.