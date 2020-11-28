Hyderabadis won’t tolerate hate speeches: Kavitha

Kavitha said opposition leaders were coming in droves from other States but people will lose patience if they speak whatever comes to their mind.

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha warned the leaders of opposition parties to mind their words before making hasty statements and speeches on Hyderabad and the people.

Kavitha said opposition leaders were coming in droves from other States but people will lose patience if they speak whatever comes to their mind. Addressing an election rally organised at Gowliguda Chaman on Saturday evening, Kavitha urged the Begum Bazar voters to lend their support to TRS candidate Pooja Vyas Bilal in the civic body polls.

She said people were being benefited through welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in a big way. “By just looking at this massive crowd, I can say Pooja will win the Division with an outstanding majority,” she said.

Earlier, Kavitha campaigned in Mangalhat Municipal Division in support of TRS candidate Parameshwari Singh, along with MLC P Srinivas Reddy, MLA Rajaiah, TRS leaders and party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said political parties trying to play divisive politics would face the people’s wrath in the elections. He added that K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement on property tax and water bill waiver would surely benefit people. He said the State government would ensure all beneficiaries get timely help through flood relief assistance of Rs 10,000 post elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .