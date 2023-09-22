Hyderabad’s Biju shoots gold

This is TB Bijju first national-level gold medal for the Intermediate second year student of Indus International School who trains with coach Neelakant at the Gun For Glory academy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Bijju TB

Hyderabad: Hyderabad shooter TB Bijju secured a gold medal at the International School Sports Organisation’s Shooting Under-19 Nationals in Noida, on Friday.

This is his first national-level gold medal for the Intermediate second year student of Indus International School who trains with coach Neelakant at the Gun For Glory academy.

The 16-year-old won the top honours in the 10 metres rifle shooting event.

Biju had also won a medal at the SGF Telangana Shooting Championship in 2018. He had won a gold at the district level, along with four golds, one silver, and four bronze medals in varous State-level shooting events.