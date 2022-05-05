Hyderabad’s Century Hospitals slashes single dialysis session to Rs. 1400

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:52 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: City-based Century Hospital, Banjara Hills on Thursday announced that it has slashed the cost of a single dialysis session to just Rs. 1400. The usual cost of a kidney dialysis session in corporate hospitals usually costs upwards of Rs. 3, 000 and the reduction in cost of a single dialysis session by Century multi-speciality hospitals promises to provide an affordable alternative for chronic kidney patients (CKD) needing dialysis support in Hyderabad.

Dr. Hemanth Kaukuntla, CEO, Century Hospital said, “Dialysis is a long-term requirement for kidney patients, and has an adverse impact on the financial planning of a typical Indian household. Kidney patients are battling for their life every day, and it is vital that dialysis is performed in the most hygienic atmosphere. Understanding these needs of kidney patients and their family members, we have decided to reduce dialysis charges drastically, which would now provide much needed financial relief to those in need”.

The CKD patients from Hyderabad can avail these low rates by contacting the hospital staff on 040-67833333.

