Hyderabad’s Dhi Artspace is all set to launch ‘Dhi Contemporary’

Dhi Artspace at Madhapur is all set to expand its critical dialogues as it is coming up with a new initiative, Dhi Contemporary.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: Dhi Artspace at Madhapur is all set to expand its critical dialogues as it is coming up with a new initiative, Dhi Contemporary, fostering a new generation of collectors and art enthusiasts in Hyderabad. Scheduled for inauguration on August 27, the space aims to become a hub for budding artistic talents in India.

Spearheaded by artist and gallerist Bhargavi Gundala, the initiative seeks to captivate diverse audiences by hosting a fresh set of curated exhibitions, performances, film screenings, site-specific commissions, and more. Additionally, it also seeks to amplify art conversations that are in sync with the infrastructural, technological, and cinematic prowess of Hyderabad.

The launch event will host a Mentors Roundtable, including art educators from all over India. Padma Shri Jagdish Mittal will be the guest of honour for the event. The occasion will also introduce the “In Defense of Intuition” exhibition, showcasing artists such as Astha Butail and Asim Waqif, sparking discussions on the instinctive nature of abstraction.