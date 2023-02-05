Twin titles for Vijay Anand at Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

Vijay Anand clinched twin titles in the 30 years category at the 12th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament
Hyderabad: Vijay Anand clinched twin titles in the 30 years category at the 12th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament held at the LB Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.
He defeated Eswar Sai 10-2 in the singles summit clash to emerge champion. Later he paired with Eswar Sai and downed K Raja and Dileep 10-4 to bag the top honours.
Results (Finals): Singles: 30 Years: Vijay Anand bt Eswar Sai 10-2; 40 Years: Sachin Palande bt Bose Kiran 10-7; 50 Years: Neelkanth Damre bt KVN Murthy 10-1; 60 Years: Mehar Prakash bt Madhukar Kumar 10-5; 70 Years: Dr Rammohan Rao bt Ankaiah 10-5; Doubles: 30 Years: Vijay Anand/Eswar Sai bt K Raja/Dileep 10-4; 40 Years: Pradeep Kumar/Sri Ram bt L Srinivas and Srikar 10-7; 50 Years: Hari Krishna Reddy/Riaz-Ul-haq bt Nandyala Narasimha Reddy/Neelkanth Damre 10-5; 60 Years: Mehar Prakash/V Sankar bt Poul Manohar/Ravi Shankar 10-9 (7-5); 70 Years: Ankaiah/Gajapati bt Sairam Babu/KSR Mohan Rao 10-6; Mixed Doubles: Gayatri/Chakradhar bt Harikrishna Reddy/Sasikala 8-4; 30 Years Women’s Doubles: Neelam Agarwal/Nayantara bt Soumya Naidu/Aruna Bhaskar 8-4; Singles: Soumya Naidu bt Neelam Agarwal 9-3.