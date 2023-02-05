Twin titles for Vijay Anand at Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

Vijay Anand clinched twin titles in the 30 years category at the 12th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Winners and runners-up with their trophies at the LB Stadium on Sunday

Hyderabad: Vijay Anand clinched twin titles in the 30 years category at the 12th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament held at the LB Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

He defeated Eswar Sai 10-2 in the singles summit clash to emerge champion. Later he paired with Eswar Sai and downed K Raja and Dileep 10-4 to bag the top honours.

Results (Finals): Singles: 30 Years: Vijay Anand bt Eswar Sai 10-2; 40 Years: Sachin Palande bt Bose Kiran 10-7; 50 Years: Neelkanth Damre bt KVN Murthy 10-1; 60 Years: Mehar Prakash bt Madhukar Kumar 10-5; 70 Years: Dr Rammohan Rao bt Ankaiah 10-5; Doubles: 30 Years: Vijay Anand/Eswar Sai bt K Raja/Dileep 10-4; 40 Years: Pradeep Kumar/Sri Ram bt L Srinivas and Srikar 10-7; 50 Years: Hari Krishna Reddy/Riaz-Ul-haq bt Nandyala Narasimha Reddy/Neelkanth Damre 10-5; 60 Years: Mehar Prakash/V Sankar bt Poul Manohar/Ravi Shankar 10-9 (7-5); 70 Years: Ankaiah/Gajapati bt Sairam Babu/KSR Mohan Rao 10-6; Mixed Doubles: Gayatri/Chakradhar bt Harikrishna Reddy/Sasikala 8-4; 30 Years Women’s Doubles: Neelam Agarwal/Nayantara bt Soumya Naidu/Aruna Bhaskar 8-4; Singles: Soumya Naidu bt Neelam Agarwal 9-3.