Hyderabad’s first animal crematorium to be inaugurated on December 6

The crematorium is a collaborative effort of People for Animals, an Animal Welfare Organisation recognised by Animal Welfare Board of India, and GHMC

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

The crematorium is a collaborative effort of People for Animals, an Animal Welfare Organisation recognised by Animal Welfare Board of India, and GHMC

Hyderabad: Pet owners and animal lovers in the city will finally be able to bid a decent farewell to their animal companions as the city is all set to inaugurate a first-of-its kind animal crematorium at Fathullaguda near Nagole on December 6.

The crematorium is a collaborative effort of People for Animals (PFA), an Animal Welfare Organisation recognised by Animal Welfare Board of India, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Also Read Plan to restore Hyderabad’s Sardar Mahal gets State govt nod

According to Dr. Amulya, Chief Operating Officer at PFA, the crematorium was built with the intention of providing pet owners with all of the amenities they require to peacefully perform the final rites and have time for grieving.

“In a city like Hyderabad which has a high pet population, there are only a few places that provide some space to bury pets. We’ve seen people struggle to bury their pets, which is why we came up with this initiative. It took over two years of hard work and we are glad the facility is finally opening on Tuesday,” she said, adding that setting up the machinery cost over Rs 50 lakh.

Constructed on 3-acre land owned by the GHMC, the crematorium is LPG based and is designed according to the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board. “The place will be smoke-free, using LPG as fuel for incineration and disposal of small and medium animals,” explained Amulya.

Any kind of animal can be cremated in the place for a minimal donation, which will be used for rescue services by PFA. Once the cremation is done, the pet parents will be given the ashes and they can also choose to plant a sapling along with the ashes, as a memory of their pets.

Details on how to book a slot and perform the cremation are to be announced on the day of inauguration.