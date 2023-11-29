Hyderabad’s first Premium Pyjama Party

As the anticipation builds and traditional notions of gatherings are set aside, Hyderabad is about to witness an event where comfort, connection, and sheer excitement converge under the starry city sky.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 04:43 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Pajama Party

Hyderabad: In a first for Hyderabad, the city is on the brink of a social revolution as a Premium Pyjama Party is being hosted by Thrifty X, an Experiential marketing company that markets their clients by delivering experiences to their potential customers, on Saturday and Sunday.

As the anticipation builds and traditional notions of gatherings are set aside, Hyderabad is about to witness an event where comfort, connection, and sheer excitement converge under the starry city sky.

Also Read KTR rides Hyderabad Metro to connect with public

Offering two time slots, attendees can choose between December 2 from 6 pm to 6 am on Sunday or start on Sunday at 6 pm, culminating on Monday at 6 am. One can enjoy unlimited non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, and delectable food, along with a farmhouse stay and a pool party under the starry sky. They have also planned ocean-breaking sessions that will provide opportunities to connect.

Thrifty X says every detail has been planned and from the surprise farmhouse location to thoughtful activities and complimentary transportation, each element is curated to elevate the event.

“We do not want people to be judged by the brands they wear, keeping them on the same platform to focus more on the personality rather than looks or brands they wear, hence we thought of the pyjama party,” said Ruthvik Chowdary, Founder of Thrifty X. He said attendees are encouraged to use nicknames, avoiding the disclosure of their actual names during the event.

Tickets for the event have been priced at Rs 2499 for males and Rs 1499 for females, and those interested can secure their spots by messaging Thrifty X on Instagram or booking tickets via Paytm Insider.

The allure of the event lies not just in the disclosed elements but in the mystery intentionally shrouded around certain details. They promise a series of surprises and delights, ensuring that the night unfolds with an air of anticipation and excitement.