Hyderabad’s KVN Murthy wins in Gadre Gaspar Dias Open

Hyderabad: Tennis player from Hyderabad Kothyala Venkata Narayana Murthy won singles crown and emerged runners-up in the doubles at the Gadre Gaspar Dias Open in Goa recently.

The player competed in the 45+ age category and defeated Pune’s Ashutosh Padnekar 6-4, 6-2 in the singles final.

Later, he partnered with Ramesh from Bangalore and lost 1-6, 0-6 to the pair of Prashant Sutar and Ajit Sail in the title clash.

