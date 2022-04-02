Hyderabad’s Lakshmi becomes first woman match-referee in WC final

By N Jagannath Das Published: Published Date - 11:40 AM, Sat - 2 April 22

Hyderabad: For Gandikota Sarva Lakshmi it is another first as she will become the first woman ever to officiate as match-referee in a World Cup final. This Hyderabad match referee, who was the first woman ever to be appointed in 2019 in the ICC international panel, has been named in the four-member panel for the Sunday’s final between England and Australia at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Incidentally, for the first time in global sport, the title clash will be managed by four women officials. South Africa’s Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton of New Zealand have been named the two on-field umpires, while West Indies’ Jacqueline Williams will officiate as the TV umpire.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the 53-year-old Lakshmi also has the distinction of being the first woman match referee in men’s ODIs, having stood in the role during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in the UAE in December 2020.

“As part of its strategic commitment to a gender-equitable sport, the ICC has focused on increasing the number of international female match officials, with women comprising eight of the 15 match officials at this event,’’ said ICC in a statement.

“I’m over the moon when I was told that I was nominated for the final on Sunday. It is a dream come true. I always dreamt of playing for India but I could not get that opportunity. But God was kind enough to make me a match-referee. Now, I have been honoured to officiate as match referee.

“Of course, on a personal note, I would have been happy if the Indian team had entered the final, she said from Christchurch. India failed to reach semifinals after losing to South Africa in the last league match.

In this World Cup there were three match officials (two women and one male) — Shandre Fritz (South Africa), Lakshmi and male match referee Gary Baxter (New Zealand). “It is exciting to have four women officials in the final. It is always a challenge and I’m looking forward to the final,’’ she said.

Lakshmi got the opportunity to officiate in nine matches till the semifinals. Having got inducted into the ICC panel two years ago, the former medium-pacer was in the 2020 women’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year. She has been a match referee in the BCCI panel since 2008. “It was first World Cup when I officiated in T20 event in Australia, I officiated in nine matches then.’’

According to Lakshmi, this World Cup was one of the exciting tournaments. “There were some close matches. The teams even scored 270 plus totals. This was not possible in women’s cricket at least a few years ago. The women cricketers have become very aggressive now and so it is challenging for the on-field umpires and match referees. The women’s cricket has come of age.’’

The Indian official had travelled to New Zealand on February 9. There were a lot of Covid-19 protocols. “It is different and we had to stay in a bubble and had to strictly follow the protocols,’’ said Lakshmi.

Lakshmi was hopeful that more and more women would take up to become umpires and match referees in cricket. “Hopefully, I will inspire the young cricketers. My other dream is to officiate in the men’s World Cup. Hope my work will be noticed by the ICC panel.’’

