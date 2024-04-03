Hyderabad’s March air quality sees improvement, despite reduced rainfall

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 April 2024, 01:23 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s air quality this March showcased a slight improvement compared to the same period last year, even as the city experienced reduced rainfall.

Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board revealed that the average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) for March stood at 83.51, marking a 3.16 per cent decrease from 86.23 recorded in March 2023. Both figures fall within the ‘satisfactory’ category on the AQI scale.

Throughout this March, the city predominantly experienced ‘satisfactory’ air quality days, signaling minor breathing discomfort for sensitive individuals, as per the pollution board’s classification. This contrasts with last year, where the city encountered five ‘moderate’ air quality days, causing discomfort for those with respiratory and cardiac conditions.

The noticeable improvement in air quality this March is particularly noteworthy given the absence of significant rainfall events, unlike the unusual March rains witnessed in 2023. On March 16 last year, Hyderabad was drenched in a summer downpour, marking the highest March rainfall in eight years, with 31.7 mm recorded.

This weather event was reminiscent of the record-breaking 38.4 mm rainfall observed on March 5, 2014.

However, despite the lack of substantial rainfall this March, air quality remained relatively better than the previous year’s data. Analysis from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board highlighted occasional instances of moderate air quality levels at locations such as Nehru Zoological Park premises, ECIL, Kompally, Pashamylaram, and Bollaram during the month.

Meanwhile, based on the monthly AQI values for January and February, the city witnessed varying pollution levels during these months.

In January, several areas experienced moderate to high pollution levels, with locations like Sanathnagar, Pashamylaram, and Bollaram registering significantly elevated AQI levels of 130, 138, and 132, respectively.

However, there were also areas with comparatively better air quality, such as Kukatpally and Nacharam, with AQI levels of 82 and 81, respectively. In February, there was a notable improvement in air quality across many areas, with several locations showing lower AQI levels compared to January.