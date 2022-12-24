Quick facial ideas ahead of Christmas, New Year

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 02:05 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Having a busy schedule and no time to visit a beauty salon? Do not worry; you can still achieve that festive glow in time for your Christmas gatherings and New Year’s Eve parties. Simple home cures and do-it-yourself facials can help you get glowing skin without a lot of effort.

Even famous people like Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, and Kiara Advani swear by handmade face masks. Here are some easy-to-make and highly efficient face mask ideas for this festive season:

Turmeric and honey mask

Try this glowing mask made with substances that are easily found at home to combat tanning and pigmentation. All you need is some water, some organic turmeric powder, and one tablespoon each of lime juice and honey. Apply the mixture evenly to your face, neck, and other affected areas. After 15 minutes, rinse it off with water. Lime juice can be substituted with yoghurt.

Coffee mask

Massive bags beneath your eyes can result from a string of late-night shifts. Try this easy mask with only two ingredients to get rid of puffy eyes and dark circles. Make a nice, thin paste by combining one teaspoon of honey and half-a-tablespoon of coffee powder. Around 15 minutes after applying this mixture beneath your eyes, rinse it off. After the first time itself, you’ll start to observe remarkable outcomes.

Oatmeal mask

Oats are no longer just for breakfast; it’s time to incorporate them into your upcoming beauty regimen! If your skin is inflamed and has some redness, oats will save you. Mix together one tablespoon of oatmeal, one teaspoon of honey, and some water. Apply evenly to your face for 15 minutes, and then completely rinse it off with cold water.

Aloe vera mask

Making a quick face mask out of two basic ingredients is the easiest method to deal with oily skin. One egg white and two teaspoons of aloe vera gel would be all you would need. For fresh, oil-free skin, apply this combination to your face and neck and wash it off after 15 to 20 minutes.