Hyderabad’s swimmer Sai Nihar bags second bronze

Hyderabad swimmer Sai Nihar Bikkina bagged his second bronze when he took the third place in the men’s 200m medley event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:16 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad swimmer Sai Nihar Bikkina bagged his second bronze when he took the third place in the men’s 200m medley event at the SFI Open National Ranking Championship in Hyderabad on Thursday.

He clocked 2.12.94 second for third place. Shoan Ganguly and V Vinayak took first and second places respectively.

Earlier, he bagged a bronze in the men’s 400m medley event with a timing of 4.49.55 seconds.