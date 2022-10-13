Hyderabad’s Trimulgherry exceeds monthly average rainfall in just one day

A road is heavily waterlogged due to torrential rains, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: The way it rained in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, the record was meant to be washed away. Trimulgherry, one of the oldest suburbs in the State capital, recorded the highest rainfall.

The downpour there has been so intense that just in a day it has crossed the monthly average. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the last 33 years’ data put up in a report ‘weather and climatology of Telangana,’ Trimulgherry usually sees rain of 107.7 mm in the month of October.

However, the rainfall total, in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, reached 122.8 mm with more than half of a month remaining. In the last two years, the locality logged in the highest rainfall leaving others miles behind.

According to the data for the period spanning from June 2020 to September 2022 available with the TSDPS, Trimulgherry had an abundance of rainfall with the rain recordings shooting past the 1,000 mm mark to stand at a whopping 1176.4 mm.

Other areas too witnessed heavy downpours on Thursday. Ramachandrapuram recorded 79.5 mm of rainfall followed by Maredpally (75.5 mm), Balanagar (73.4), Malkajgiri (63.6 mm), Kukatpally (57.8 mm), and Quthbullapur (57.4 mm).