Hyderabad’s Vritti Agarwal named in Indian swimming squad for Asian Games

Vritti will compete in the 4x200 metres freestyle relay event along with Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran and Anannya Nayak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s 16-year-old swimmer Vritti Agarwal has been named in Indian swimming squad that will compete in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou in China from September 23.

Vritti will compete in the 4×200 metres freestyle relay event along with Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran and Anannya Nayak. Still a junior swimmer, Vritti had good outing in the 76th Senior National Aquatic Championship where she won three medals – one silver and two bronze medals.

