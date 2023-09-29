Hyderabad’s weather roller coaster: City likely to receive more showers

Hyderabad is expected to receive scattered light rains. Starting from October 1, a decrease in rainfall is expected in the city

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:53 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: Of late, Hyderabad has been experiencing a peculiar weather pattern.

The city is grappling with high humidity levels, leaving the denizens sweating it out for the past few days. However, the silver lining comes towards the late afternoon and evening hours when the weather takes an abrupt turn, offering some much-needed respite.

With maximum temperatures consistently crossing the scorching 32 degree Celsius mark, the city has seen its fair share of discomfort. The humidity levels only exacerbate the situation. Yet, as the day progresses towards the evening, a transformation unfolds.

Thick clouds begin to form and thunderstorm activity becomes a common sight. This rain, although brief, brings temporary relief from the heat.

On Friday, the average daytime temperature in the city settled at a high 34 degrees Celsius, with Secunderabad recording 37.2 degrees Celsius. However, throughout the day, dark clouds made sporadic appearances, hinting at the impending change.

In the evening, showers arrived, with Shaikpet recording 40.8 mm of rain by 4 pm, followed by Musheerabad with 28.8 mm, Kurmaguda with 9 mm, and Asmanghad with 7.8 mm.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society forecast that the rains are likely to continue with this unpredictable pattern. On Saturday, Hyderabad is expected to receive scattered light rains. Starting from October 1, a decrease in rainfall is expected in the city.