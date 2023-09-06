Hyderabad’s wet spell expected to continue; here’s forecast

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:41 AM, Wed - 6 September 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis are in for more rainy days ahead, as the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted that the current spell of rains will continue until Thursday.

However, there is some respite in sight as the intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease on Wednesday.

The TSDPS weather advisory states that while Wednesday will see a continuation of rainfall, it is likely to be less intense compared to the past few days.

Light rains are predicted in various areas of the city, including Serilingampally, Jubilee Hills, Yousufguda, Moosarambagh, Osmania University, Amberpet, Malakpet, Falaknama, Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar. These areas may experience scattered showers, but not heavy downpours.

For residents in other parts of Hyderabad, the weather forecast suggests drizzles rather than substantial rainfall on Wednesday. The skies over the city will remain cloudy, with the maximum temperature hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.

However, the city should brace itself for a change in weather conditions on Thursday, as the TSDPS anticipates a resurgence in rainfall intensity.