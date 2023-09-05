Divya Dakshin Yatra, Bharat Gaurav train flagged off from Secunderabad railway station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: In view of the overwhelming response from passengers, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) flagged off the second Divya Dakshin Yatra and the eleventh Bharath Gaurav train from Secunderabad railway station here on Tuesday.

The new tourist circuit Divya Dakshin Yatra offers an opportunity to visit important pilgrim tourist centres in the Southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. This second yatra from South Central Railway (SCR) had pilgrim passengers who travelled all the way from Bihar.

Railway officials said the Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga offers an opportunity to rail passengers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to have darshan of one of the Jyotirlinga (Rameshwaram), while also covering important pilgrim and tourist places at Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam), Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur.

The train provides boarding and de-boarding facility for the passengers at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam in Telangana as well as Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh. The whole trip will be covered over a period of 8 nights and 9 days. The train provides seating facilities to both AC and Non-AC passengers with a mixed composition – Second AC, Third AC and Sleeper coaches.