I–CET 2023: Have a study plan in place

In Telangana State, notification for MBA and MCA Admissions was released and the entrance test will be held on May 26 and 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 AM, Mon - 1 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In Telangana State, notification for MBA and MCA Admissions (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) was released and the entrance test will be held on May 26 and 27.

Note down the topics

Another important point to consider while preparing for I-CET is to writing down the points this way not only allows candidates to remember them for a long time but also to verify them when they need it. The important points should be recapitulated if they note down them.

Practice previous question papers

Practicing previous years’ question papers along with books and study materials is important. Kakatiya University has made these available on its website and can be accessed at the link https://icet.tsche.ac.in/UI/ TestPapers.aspx. By practicing the previous years’ question papers, candidates can get a good grip on the questions asked in the exam.

Mock test

Candidates should also attend mock tests to test their practice. Some institutes are conducting these mock tests and are also available online. With these, candidates can understand their level of practice and how they should improve.

Time management

Time management is an important factor. Mere making a timetable is not enough and practice must be completed in the right manner at the right time. Decide in advance on the time needed to spend on each topic and devote more time to tougher topics.

Take care of health

Many do not take care of their health while preparing for exams. Eating good nutritious food and exercising in the morning is good for health. Practicing Yoga and Pranayama will help you remember the concepts well.

Similarly, good sleep not only gives health but also regenerates the energy needed to return to study. Candidates can get more details regarding TS I-CET through the website link https://icet.tsche.ac.in/ or mail:convener.icet@tsche. ac.in or call 0870-2439088 to clear their queries, and for API-CET they can clear their queries and get more details by visiting website https://cets.apsche. ap.gov.in/ICET/ICE T/ICET_HomePage.aspx or mailing to helpdeskapicet2023@gmail.com or calling to 9000977657

