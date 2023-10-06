IAF conducts full dress rehearsals in Prayagraj ahead of 91st-anniversary celebration

Prayagraj: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday conducted a full dress rehearsal in Prayagraj ahead of its 91st-anniversary celebration on October 8.

A ceremonial parade will be held on Air Force Day, to be followed by an aerial display over the Sangam in the afternoon.

As a prelude to the Air Force Day celebration, the IAF put together a fascinating aerial display in Bhopal on September 30, showcasing its combat capabilities while also encouraging the youth to choose the IAF as a career.

Bhopal residents were treated to a dazzling display by the air warriors over the picturesque Bhojtal lake.

Nearly 50 aircraft, airborne from various air bases near and far, participated in the display.

Apart from Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and senior officers of the Indian Air Force were among the delegates witnessing the fly-past event.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into the country’s armed forces in 1932.

Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers.

The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932 and the first operational squadron was created in 1933.

Major operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus, and Operation Poomalai since 1950.