IAF Senior officer visits Begumpet and Hakimpet Stations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:30 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Air Marshal R Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) visited the Air Force Station in Hakimpet on Tuesday. He was received by Air Commodore Pankaj Jain, Air Officer Commanding.

During the visit, he inspected different flying and ground training infrastructure and facilities available at the Station and interacted with the air warriors and appreciated the sustained efforts put in by them in providing a healthy flying environment and their professional competence.

Later in the day, the senior Air Force officer also visited the Air Force Station in Begumpet, where he was received by Group Captain Manish Kumar, Station Commander, Air Force Station, Begumpet.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief appreciated the hard work put in by Station personnel and apprised them with the challenges of training command in terms of latest technological inclusion in Indian Air Force and in turn training of its personnel on them.