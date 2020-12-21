ICET final phase counselling from Monday

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: The payment of processing fee and slot booking for the final phase of counselling for TSICET-2020 admissions will commence on Tuesday, said Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Technical Education and Convenor, TSICET-2020 Admissions. The certificate verification is scheduled on December 23 while candidates can exercise their options between December 22 and 24. Candidates and their parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible so as to get the allotment in better colleges and courses.

