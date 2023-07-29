Hyderabad-based VFX company Rotomaker completes 15 years of its operations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: Completing 15 years of its operations, Hyderabad-based VFX company, Rotomaker has in recent times worked for some prestigious projects such as Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Avatar, Dark Knight franchise, Dune, Spiderman Homecoming, No time to Die, Mission Impossible.

Speaking at the 15th anniversary celebrations, Founder and CEO of Rotomaker Mike Yatham said India is emerging as the hub for visual effects and animation. As per industry reports, India’s Media and entertainment (M&E) Industry is expected to reach Rs. 4,30,401 crores (US$ 53.99 billion) by 2026.

On the occasion, Rotomaker announced the launch of its educational venture AVGCI to develop world-class creative talent to serve the robust domestic and the global demand. AVGCI multimedia training institute is an industry focussed experiential learning platform in animation, VFX and gaming fields training students to develop cutting-edge visual graphics and cinematic excellence.

The sixth edition of the much-awaited Asia’s biggest digital entertainment festival IndiaJoy will be held from October 31 to November 4 at Hyderabad, he announced.

The anniversary celebrations were participated by Minister for Labour and Employment C.Malla Reddy, Huzurnagar MLA, Shanampudi Saidi Reddy, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Devendra Singh Chauhan; Technicolour Country Head, Biren Ghose and others.

