Iconic State Central Library in Hyderabad set for facelift

HMDA has taken up the restoration and conservation works of the heritage structure at an estimated cost of Rs 13.45 crore

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:40 AM, Mon - 31 July 23

Efforts are on to restore the grandeur of the State Central Library at Afzalgunj. — Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: A go-to place for students preparing for various competitive exams and a haven for the bibliophiles, the State Central Library located on the banks of the Musi River in Afzalgunj is in for major renovation, restoring the building’s rich and original grandeur.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), on the directions of Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, has taken up the restoration and conservation works of the heritage structure at an estimated cost of Rs 13.45 crore.

According to HMDA engineers, the preparation of lime, scaffolding, and chipping of the roof surface is in progress. Before commencing the works, the HMDA had commissioned a detailed study on the heritage structure via consultancy, which submitted a report.

Preserving its original structure, works are being taken up using lime with a mix of jaggery, sand, and other raw materials instead of cement. Apart from addressing the issue of patches and cracks in the building, sanitation pipes, and manholes are also being repaired besides electrical works. Further, greenery and gardening works will be carried out at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Set up by Moulvi Syed Hussain Bilgrami in 1891, the State Central Library had been the personal library of this scholar. It was then known as Asafia State Library after the name of Asaf Jah dynasty.

The present library building was constructed on 2.97 acres of land at a cost of Rs 5 lakh under the Nizam period. The foundation stone was laid in 1932 by Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan. After the completion of construction, the Asafia Library was shifted to the present building in 1936. With its magnificent facade, huge halls, and high ceilings, the architecture of the building resembles the old king’s palace.

According to Assistant Librarian Hanuman Kesari, the building was designed and constructed in a way that the aerial view looks like an open book.

Currently, the library, one of the five biggest libraries in the country, houses over 5 lakh books including some of the rarest books. It also has subscriptions to over 100 newspapers and magazines.

