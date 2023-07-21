IG holds review meeting on flood relief at Bhadrachalam

Multizone-1 IG, S Chandrasekhar Reddy held a review meeting with police officials at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Friday.

Kothagudem: Multizone-1 Inspector General of Police, S Chandrasekhar Reddy advised the police officers to be available constantly to the people of Godavari flood prone areas in the district.

He held a meeting at Bhadrachalam ASP office with the police officers working in Godavari river flood affected areas. He advised the officials to alert the people of the flood affected areas from time to time in coordination with the officials of other departments.

Chandrasekhar Reddy wanted the police officers to ensure no loss of life takes place due to floods and related incidents. He appealed to the public to follow the suggestions of police officials who were engaged in flood relief work.

SP Dr.Vineeth G, additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, additional SP (AR) Vijay Babu, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, DSPs N Venkatesh and Raghavendra Rao, CIs Vinay Kumar and Nagaraju Reddy, SB Inspectors Nagaraju and Raju Varma and others were present.

