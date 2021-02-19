IIIT-Hyderabad launches IoT programme

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) and TalentSprint, an NSE Group company, announced the launch of the PG Certificate in IoT (Internet of Things) and Smart Analytics. The nine-month programme is designed both for IoT engineers who want to master analytics as well as other tech professionals and managers from industries disrupted by heavy IoT adoption.

A team of faculty leading Smart City research at IIIT-H will teach participants through live, interactive online classes, and mentor them as they apply learning on leading industry projects. A few select fresh graduates will also get to join the programme. Applications are open for the first cohort due to start in June 2021.

Announcing that this is third such programme as part of the partnership between IIIT-H and TalentSprint in the deep tech space, Prof PJ Narayanan, director, IIIT-H, said, “The Living Lab at IIIT-H provides a platform for learners, faculty, and industry to collaborate and build new ideas. The PG Certificate in IoT & Smart Analytics is a unique opportunity for working professionals to learn from our world class faculty and work on industry leading projects.”

The first six months of the programme will focus on foundations and include simple experiments, the last three months will be hands-on application-based learning. Dr Santanu Paul, CEO & MD, TalentSprint said, “Through this programme, we aim to upskill 1,000-plus professionals over the next 3- 5 years.”

Applications for the first cohort of the PG Level Certification Programme in IoT and Smart Analytics, which starts in June 2021, is now open.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .