IIT-Hyderabad’s Elan and nVision techno-cultural fest from Feb 17

The 14th edition of the event will have the theme “Secrets of Valenrow” apart from a social cause theme titled ‘Ikshana - Save Animals’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Sangareddy: Elan and ηVision, the three-day annual techno-cultural fest of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, will begin on February 17. The 14th edition of the event will have the theme “Secrets of Valenrow” apart from a social cause theme titled ‘Ikshana – Save Animals’.

Elan & ηVision-2023 will have celebrities as well, with the first in a series of gigs to be performed by Anand Bhaskar Collective, an Indian Indie band also known as “ABC” or “The Collective” on the first day of the fest. Singer and composer Gajendra Verma, Aashish Solanki, winner of Comicstaan season 3, and DJ Shaan will also perform.

IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty said the annual fest was gaining increasing recognition and participation year after year. The festival, which showcases the talent and creativity of young people from all over India, has become a platform for them to showcase their skills and interact with like-minded individuals, he said.