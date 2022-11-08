IIT Kanpur offers eMasters in Cyber Security

Published Date - 05:52 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: Here is a chance to become an IIT alumnus where you get access to all alumni privileges. In order to develop world-class cyber security experts across India, IIT Kanpur is offering an eMasters degree program in Cyber Security.

The last date to apply for the course is November 12. No GATE score is required for admission into the degree course, but the selection is made based on academic and professional background, followed by an interview. Students, who successfully complete the degree course, can have access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell and incubation center.

Live classes, coupled with self-paced learning, will be held only on weekends. The program offers flexibility to complete the course between 1-3 years. Candidates will be trained on the latest concepts, tools, techniques, and technology in cyber security.

Program fee:

Registration Fee – 40,000

Admission Fee – 1, 60,000

Module Fee – 5,40,000 (45,000 per module for a total of 12 modules)

Quarter Fee – 60,000 (15, 00 per quarter)

Total fee: 8 lakh

Eligibility:

A 4-year Bachelor’s Degree or Master’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/MCA, etc.

At least 55% marks or 5.5/10 CPI in Degree.

2 years minimum work experience and candidates with relevant experience will be preferred.

To know more details about the course and admission, visit https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/cybersecurity