IKEA India ties up with HDFC to launch consumer financing options

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

IKEA Hyderabad

Hyderabad: IKEA India joins hands with HDFC Bank by launching a hassle-free and convenient consumer financing option for all its customers. The partnership aims to give customers a convenient and cost-effective method to buy their favourite home furnishing products.

As part of the collaboration, IKEA will provide its customers with an EMI-based financing option. This would help the customers to purchase the furniture and home decor products in instalments without facing any financial challenges.

The financing option includes a combination of no-cost (0%) and low-cost (up to 10%) EMI options with terms ranging from 3 months to 30 months which will accommodate all kinds of home furnishing needs of the customers.

The customers must provide their KYC information to the HDFC bank agent at the IKEA stores if they wish to redeem this financing option.