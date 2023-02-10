IKEA lowers prices to attract more home furnishing lovers

IKEA India has lowered prices for many of its products without an end date as part of its long-term steps to make home furnishings more affordable

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: IKEA India has lowered prices for many of its products without an end date as part of its long-term steps to make home furnishings more affordable and accessible for the Indian market. It is applicable for both its offline and online offers.

The company announced lower prices for products across categories, including store and organise furniture, storage solutions, living room seating, bedroom furniture, office storage, kitchen accessories, children’s storage, etc.

The prices of these products have been reduced starting from 16 per cent to as much up to 39 per cent. This initiative is aligned with IKEA’s omni-channel experience for the consumers as the low prices are also reflected in their food offerings and services.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India, said, “We are constantly challenging ourselves to find new ways to keep product costs as low as possible without compromising on design, function, quality, sustainability, health, or safety.”

Local sourcing, new and innovative solutions and materials, construction techniques, distribution, transportation are some of the ways that help IKEA keep a competitive price point, she shared.