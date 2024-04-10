Illegally stored liquor worth Rs.7 lakh seized in Sultanabad

According to Excise officials, based on a tip-off, they conducted raids on a closed rice mill on the outskirts of Katnapalli and found the liquor stored illegally.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 April 2024, 11:37 AM

File Photo

Peddapalli: Prohibition and Excise officials seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs.7 lakh that was stored illegally near Katnapalli of Sultanabad mandal on Wednesday.

According to Excise officials, based on a tip-off, they conducted raids on a closed rice mill on the outskirts of Katnapalli and found the liquor stored illegally.

A total of 90 cartons of liquor bottles packed in 30 bags were found. Three cartons were packed in each bag. The liquor was allegedly smuggled in from Chandwara of Madhya Pradesh and stored in the closed rice mill.

The seized liquor was shifted to the district excise office. Excise Superintendent Mahipal Reddy, Gurunath, Shirisha and others participated in raids.