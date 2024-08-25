Illicit mining, transportation of sand goes unchecked in Mancherial

In broad daylight, dozens of sand laden trolleys hitched to tractors are zooming along the streets of Old Mancherial, Laxminagar, NTR Nagar, and many other parts of Mancherial town.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 25 August 2024, 08:10 PM

Sand is being illegally mined and transported from Rallavagu near Mancherial

Mancherial: Sand is being illegally mined and transported from Godavari near Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal and several streams of the district following a prolonged dry spell of this monsoon even as officials book cases against offenders.

Movement of the tractors goes unabated at night, courtesy lack of patrolling by officials to check the illegal mining and transportation of the sand.

Certain tractors owners have been exploiting the sand available in Godavari, Rallavagu, Palavagu, Erravagu, Salpalavagu, Bathukammavagu and many other streams across the district at their will for quite a long time. They continue to indulge in the mining and transportation of the sand from the river and streams as they can easily make a fast buck due to huge demand for sand among the public who construct houses.

Currently, 100 cubic feet or 4 tonnes of sand is sold for Rs 2,000 in Mancherial.

Sources said that an owner of a tractor is extracting around 1,000 cubic feet of sand every day. Somewhere between 600 and 1,000 tonnes of sand is being mined and transported from Godavari and different streams of the district a day. The outlay of the illicit mining is assessed to be around Rs 20 crore per annum.

The government is charging between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,200 per 4 tonnes of sand mined at three reaches identified in Godavari at Vempalli, Bathukammavagu in Chennur mandal and Kharji village in Nennal mandal. However, the service is hit with roads leading to the reaches damaged by heavy rains.

When asked, Mines and Geology department Assistant Director Janaganmohan Reddy said teams were patrolling in order to curb the illegal mining and transportation of sand round the clock, besides imposing fines against the offenders. He stated that steps were being taken to control the exploitation of sand.

Cases:

From April 1, to June 30, 2024: 68

Value of fines: Rs 5.30 lakh

2023-24: 382

Value of fines: Rs 41.22 lakh

As per a government number 3 and dated January 8, 2015, Sub-Collectors, Tahsildar, Police Sub-Divisional Officers, Station House Officers, Assistant Director of Mines and Geology department and any other official nominated by Collector is responsible to curb the menace