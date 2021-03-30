IMD issues heatwave alert in Telangana

According to the forecast, the temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree Celsius at isolated places in Telangana between March 31 and April 2

Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: With temperatures soaring high across the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad on Tuesday issued a heatwave alert for the next three days.

According to the forecast, the temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree Celsius at isolated places in Telangana between March 31 and April 2. Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail over the State, and the temperature might go as high as 43 degree Celsius at some places.

Director of IMD-Hyderabad, Dr K Nagaratna told Telangana Today, “The temperatures across the State will continue to rise for the next few days. The central and southern Telangana will experience a rise in temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius. However the northern parts of the State may experience even higher temperatures. Heatwave conditions may prevail over districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Asifabad, Narayanapet, Janagaon, Kothagudem, Peddapalli, Karimnagar and Narayanpet.” The highest maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on Tuesday.

The city has also been experiencing a steady rise in temperature. The highest temperature recorded on Tuesday in Hyderabad was 39.8 degree Celsius, which is predicted to rise to by 1 degree Celsius in the coming week.

“The city temperature will touch 40 degree Celsius in the first week of April. Compared to last year, the overall temperature in March has been higher by 2 to 3 degree Celsius,” she said.

Mercury rising

Temperatures are expected to rise from March 30 to April 3 by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Kumrambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu, Narayanpet and Hyderabad.

Steady climb

Adilabad: 42 degree Celsius

Nizamabad: 41.4 degree Celsius

Dundigal: 40.5 degree Celsius

Ramagundam: 40.4 degree Celsius

Mahabubnagar: 40 degree Celsius

