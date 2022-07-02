IMD predicts moderate rain in Hyderabad till July 6, issues yellow alert

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:57 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad on Saturday woke up to cloudy skies as officials with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city could receive light to moderate rainfall for the next four days. The department has forecast generally a cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers till July 6.

Since the onset of the monsoon over Hyderabad, the southwest monsoon had remained weak resulting in a rain deficit. The city has received 84.6 mm of showers against the normal seasonal rainfall of 109.2 mm in June.

However, the State capital is expected to witness some wet weather in the coming days with the weather department issuing a yellow alert. A Yellow alert is a signal when heavy rain from 7.5 mm to 15 mm lashes a place.

Despite the cloudy sky, Hyderabad’s humidity level recorded during morning hours on Saturday was 84 per cent which was above normal.

IMD also mentioned that heavy rain very likely occurs at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.