IMT Hyderabad holds convocation ceremony for batch of 2021-2023

IMT Hyderabad, a business school, hosted its convocation ceremony for the batch of 2021-2023 on its campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: IMT Hyderabad, a business school, hosted its convocation ceremony for the batch of 2021-2023 on its campus here on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Chairman, Satish Reddy told the graduating students that though he had studied chemical engineering and worked as a chemist, he held various management roles in his long-time career, gaining valuable insights and experiences.

IMT Hyderabad Director K Sriharsha Reddy spoke about the 3rd edition of the global immersion programme, a unique initiative by the institute that exposed students to diverse cultures, values, and business practices in countries like France, Singapore, Germany, and the United States.

Five gold medals and four silver medals were awarded to students for their dedication and academic brilliance.

Also Read IMT Hyderabad, HCL Technologies sign MoU to shape future IT leaders