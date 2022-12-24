Telangana: Applications invited for establishment of homes for Transwomen

The purpose of these homes is to cater to the primary needs of providing shelter, food, medical and legal care and recreational facilities to Transgender persons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:02 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: The Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), senior citizens and Transgender persons has invited applications for the establishment and maintenance of homes for Transwomen. The purpose of these homes is to cater to the primary needs of providing shelter, food, medical and legal care and recreational facilities to Transgender persons.

Interested NGOs and Community based Organizations with experience can apply and the last date for receiving applications is January 10, 2023. The application form can be downloaded from https://wdsc.telangana.gov.in/ and 040-24559048 is the contact number in case of queries.