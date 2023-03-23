In a rare move, a 75-member FLO Hyderabad Team visits Parliament House

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:31 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter, a group of 75 members visited the Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. The objective of the visit was to familiarise its members with Parliament procedures and witness Parliament session.

The group witnessed Lok Sabha session sessions twice which was an unusual opportunity. “Normally we get to meet only a couple of MPs or Ministers at a time. Seeing hundreds of Parliamentarians working together in the Lower House was a unique experience,” said Shubhraa Maheshwari, FLO Chairperson who led the delegation to the Parliament House.

Apart from Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, some of the parliamentarians whom the team met included Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani, Jyotindra Scindia, Gautam Gambhir, Ranjit Reddy, Kishan Reddy, a press release said.