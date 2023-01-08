In-charge sub registrars administer Mancherial SRO

Administration of the unit has been affected following the retirement of the then sub-registrar Rambabu in July 2019.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 05:16 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Mancherial: Administration of the Stamps and Registrations department’s Mancherial unit has apparently been left to the wind. It is being administered by more temporary in-charges than regular sub-registrars for over three years.

The Mancherial sub-registrar office is one of the major units in Telangana. It records around 15,000 registrations, fetching an income of Rs 40 crore to the government per annum. But, administration of the unit has been affected following the retirement of the then sub-registrar Rambabu in July 2019. Posting low-rank officials as in-charge sub-registrars and lack of supervision by higher authorities is affecting the quality of services, people are complaining.

Six in-charge and three regular sub-registrars have worked at Mancherial from 2019 to 2022. Senior assistants and officials who allegedly face charges of corruption were posted as in-charge sub registrars of the Mancherial unit. Regular SROs, meanwhile, are said to be taking leaves for various reasons including preparation for competitive examinations, health and personal exigencies.

“Regular sub-registrars feel responsible and show commitment towards the job. But in-charge sub-registrars may not be familiar with tackling various challenges involved in the registrations and have their limitations. As a result, the administration is affected and so does the quality of service. Importantly, it is the public who bear the brunt of this problem,” a senior official said.

Except for annual auditing and inspections by the officials, transactions and functioning of the unit are allegedly not being supervised for quite a long time.

“Some officials are not following timings in rendering duties at the office. They are coming by 11 am, forcing applicants to wait for an hour. They are also entertaining ineligible document writers in preparing documents. But, the writers commit errors creating tangles to the buyers and sellers,” an applicant alleged.

When asked, in-charge sub-registrar Murali Varma said that steps were being taken to ensure better quality services to the public. He added that the regular sub-registrar was on long leave to prepare for Group-I service.