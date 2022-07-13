Incessant rains: Telangana government advises people to stay home

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Roads were cut off and farmlands submerged in several parts of Warangal district following heavy rains on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: With incessant rains continuing to disrupt normal life, the Telangana government has advised people to stay indoors and cooperate with rescue operations in case of an emergency.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been closely monitoring the flood situation in the State for the last two days, directed the officials to take all measures to prevent any loss of life and property due to the rains and subsequent floods. He asked all elected representatives and officials to remain stationed in their respective districts, constituencies, mandal headquarters and villages. Rescue and restoration operations are being taken up on a war-footing wherever necessary.

Due to heavy inflows from upper catchment areas, the Godavari and Krishna rivers, along with several other streams and rivulets, are in spate. Reservoirs, tanks and other water bodies, too, are brimming. Accordingly, water is being discharged downstream based on the inflows from upper catchment areas.

Further, the officials have been instructed to evacuate people from flood-prone areas. So far, about 12 villages have been evacuated under the Kadem project in the wake of the rising flood levels. The Chief Minister spoke to Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy over the telephone and assured all support to meet any eventuality. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar has been asked to evacuate people residing in low-lying areas in and around Bhadrachalam along the banks of the Godavari as floodwater crossed the third warning level.

Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar has been directed to take up rescue operations in the submerged localities of Nirmal and other urban areas. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has been entrusted with the restoration and repair of roads that were damaged due to the rains.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy explained to the Chief Minister about the breaches to tanks and crop damage due to the downpour. They were asked to stock up on necessary seed and other required support for farmers to take up farm operations immediately after the floods recede.

Chandrashekhar Rao directed the Electricity Department officials to take all measures to ensure the restoration of power supply wherever necessary. Of about 2,300 electric poles that were damaged in the rains, around 1,600 have been reinstalled so far. Officials have been asked to commence power generation through hydel power stations wherever the inflows are high.

Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar Rao has been instructed to pump out water that inundated the tunnel and surge pool of the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme and ensure the resumption of works for completion of the project as per schedule. The Finance Department has been directed to release funds for taking up flood-related works, including rescue operations and restoration works.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy have been told to constantly monitor the rain and flood situation, and take all precautions for the safety of citizens.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod, MLCs S Madhusudhana Chary and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other officials from various departments participated in the meeting.