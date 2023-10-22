Inclement weather stops play between India vs New Zealand world cup match

Cold conditions prevailed at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium as dense fog enveloped the Stadium on Sunday evening, resulting in stoppage of play.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Virat Kohli celebrates after the winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: We have seen rain playing spoilsport in cricket, but this time it was fog that interrupted the play between India and New Zealand in the ongoing world cup match.

Cold conditions prevailed at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium as dense fog enveloped the Stadium on Sunday evening, resulting in stoppage of play.

Indian batsmen at the crease – Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli expressed their displeasure over the prevalence of fog across the stadium as it reduced the visibility of the ball. Following which, the umpires decided to halt the game for a few minutes before the match resumed again at 7:50 pm.

Also Read Shami’s fifer help India restrict New Zealand to 273