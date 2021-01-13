Include us in free drinking water scheme, say Malkajgiri residents

In the past, Malkajgiri Water Supply Scheme was taken under Municipal Development Project (MDP) with World Bank assistance with a cost of Rs. Rs.338.55 crore

Hyderabad: Residents of Malkajgiri have appealed to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to either install water meters for free or facilitate some concession and payment of installation cost, in easy installments to avail the provisions of free drinking water scheme.

In the past, Malkajgiri Water Supply Scheme was taken under Municipal Development Project (MDP) with World Bank assistance with a cost of Rs. Rs.338.55 crore.

The Comprehensive Drinking Water Project ensures 35,000 existing Malkajgiri consumers with installation of “Meter and a chamber” free of cost by HMWSSB as per the norms, said United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations, Malkajgiri, general secretary BT Srinivasan.

However, HMWWSB officials inform that meters installed in the past do not meet the required parameters for availing the provisions of free drinking water scheme. In that case, residents might not come forward to install new meters, citing expenditure involved, and prefer to continue with the practice of paying minimum bill of Rs.258.70 per month, he said.

“We appeal to HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore to find a solution to bring all Malkajgiri consumers under the new scheme,” said Srinivasan.

